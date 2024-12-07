New Jersey

Man hit by car, killed while walking in NJ road on Thursday

By Emily Rose Grassi

Washington Township Police Department

A man is dead after being hit by a car while walking in the lane of a Gloucester County, New Jersey, roadway on Thursday evening, according to the Washington Township Police Department.

The crash happened around 5:14 p.m. on Ganttown Road between Egg Harbor and Bells Lake roads on Dec. 5, police said.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Investigators said that a blue-colored Kia Sportage crashed into the 79-year-old man as he was walking in the eastbound lane.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver of the Kia stayed on the scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators. The section of the roadway was closed to traffic for about two hours.

Investigators said that they have been unable to find witnesses or surveillance cameras that could have captured the incident.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Holidays Dec 3

WATCH: Holiday tree lighting ceremony, fireworks at RiverRink Winterfest!

The Scene 10 hours ago

Gamers ‘unplug' at massive PAX convention in Philly. Here's what to know

Officials said that the driver is a female from Glendora while the man who was killed is a resident at the Clusters Development in Turnersville. Their identities are not being shared with the public at this time.

If you have any information about this crash, please contact Officer Andrew Psillakis of the Washington Township Police Department by emailing apsillakis@pd.twp.washington.nj.us or by calling 856-256-1212.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGloucester County
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us