Man hit by car, killed while walking in NJ road on Thursday

A man is dead after being hit by a car while walking in the lane of a Gloucester County, New Jersey, roadway on Thursday evening, according to the Washington Township Police Department.

The crash happened around 5:14 p.m. on Ganttown Road between Egg Harbor and Bells Lake roads on Dec. 5, police said.

Investigators said that a blue-colored Kia Sportage crashed into the 79-year-old man as he was walking in the eastbound lane.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, officials said.

The driver of the Kia stayed on the scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators. The section of the roadway was closed to traffic for about two hours.

Investigators said that they have been unable to find witnesses or surveillance cameras that could have captured the incident.

Officials said that the driver is a female from Glendora while the man who was killed is a resident at the Clusters Development in Turnersville. Their identities are not being shared with the public at this time.

If you have any information about this crash, please contact Officer Andrew Psillakis of the Washington Township Police Department by emailing apsillakis@pd.twp.washington.nj.us or by calling 856-256-1212.