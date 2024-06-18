Man killed after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Norristown

A man is dead after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Norristown on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

The driver of the car likely had a medical emergency leading up to the crash, police said.

Police and first responders were called to the crash that happened around 11:45 a.m. at the corner of West Main and Stanbridge streets, officials explained.

When officials arrived to the scene, they found a man unresponsive in the intersection, police said. The vehicle involved in the crash was still there.

First responders tried to save the man's life but when he was taken to a nearby hospital he was pronounced dead just after 12:45 p.m., officials reported.

Investigators say that the person driving the car was an elderly male who likely suffered a medical emergency before hitting the man as he was crossing the street in the crosswalk.

The elderly driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being evaluated.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau is investigating the incident along with the Norristown Police Department.