Man killed during break-in attempt in Philly's Germantown neighborhood

Police officials said a 47-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night during an attempted break-in incident at a home along Hansberry Street in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was killed during a break-in attempt that happened at a home in Germantown on Sunday night, police officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:54 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting along the 100 block of Hansberry Street to find a man who has been shot.

Here, police said, a 47-year-old man was shot dead during, what officials believe, was a break-in attempt.

During the evening, officials said someone attempted to break into a home on that block when a person in the home produced a gun, leading to the deadly shooting.

However, as of about 5:40 a.m., police officials were not able to clarify if the victim in this incident was a resident of the home or was possibly involved in the alleged break-in attempt.

Police believe the incident may have been a domestic situation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

