Speeding driver killed after SUV catches on fire from crash Sunday morning

A man is dead despite being helped by a Good Samaritan after crashing his SUV into a pole in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The 29-year-old driver was speeding along the 7800 block of Penrose-Ferry Road just before 2 a.m. on May 4 when he lost control crashed his 2016 Nissan Rogue into a concrete pillar, police said.

The Rogue caught on fire because of the crash, according to officials. A person passing by stopped and got the driver out of the burning car.

But, police said, the Good Samaritan left before officers arrived to the scene.

The driver that was pulled from the burning car was taken to a nearby hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m., police said.

The Crash Investigation Division is investigating this incident.