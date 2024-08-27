Man killed, another injured in North Philadelphia shooting

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was left dead, and another was shot in the back, in a shooting that happened in the Logan section of North Philadelphia on Monday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:12 p.m., along the 4700 block of North 11th Street.

Officers responding to a reported shooting here found a 41-year-old man -- who law enforcement officials have not yet provided further identifying information on -- who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced at the scene, officials said.

Also, another man, who police have also not provided further identifying information on, was taken to a nearby hospital after he had been shot in the back, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

However, as of about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, police have not provided an update on the injured man's condition.

Law enforcement officials said, in a statement, that this incident remains under investigation and no arrests have yet been made.



Police officials are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.