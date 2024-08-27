North Philadelphia

Man killed, another injured in North Philadelphia shooting

Police officials say one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened on Monday night in the Logan section of North Philadelphia

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was left dead, and another was shot in the back, in a shooting that happened in the Logan section of North Philadelphia on Monday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:12 p.m., along the 4700 block of North 11th Street.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officers responding to a reported shooting here found a 41-year-old man -- who law enforcement officials have not yet provided further identifying information on -- who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced at the scene, officials said.

Also, another man, who police have also not provided further identifying information on, was taken to a nearby hospital after he had been shot in the back, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

However, as of about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, police have not provided an update on the injured man's condition.

Law enforcement officials said, in a statement, that this incident remains under investigation and no arrests have yet been made.


Police officials are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 9 hours ago

Newly released studies show how 76ers proposed arena could impact Center City

Philadelphia 16 hours ago

Teen, boy carjack, rob multiple people at gunpoint, Philly police say

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us