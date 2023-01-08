Man Killed, Another in Critical Following Double Shooting in Philly Bar

A man was killed and another is fighting for his life following a double shooting inside a bar in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting occurred inside Quinn’s II, a bar along the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue, at 9:51 p.m.

A 21-year-old man was shot twice in the left arm and twice in the abdomen while a second man was shot once in the head.

The man who was shot in the head was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics at 10:08 p.m. The 21-year-old man was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.