Man killed, another hurt in arson fire at West Philly home, police say

A man was killed and another man was injured in a fire that was intentionally set at a home on the 5700 block of Harmer Street, Philadelphia police said

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a West Philadelphia house fire that police say was intentionally set.

The fire started Thursday, at 7:29 p.m., at a home on the 5700 block of Harmer Street. Responding firefighters brought the flames under control.

A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:20 p.m. A 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

A Fire Marshall ruled the fire an arson. No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

