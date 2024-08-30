Man killed, another hurt in arson fire at West Philly home, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a West Philadelphia house fire that police say was intentionally set.
The fire started Thursday, at 7:29 p.m., at a home on the 5700 block of Harmer Street. Responding firefighters brought the flames under control.
A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:20 p.m. A 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
A Fire Marshall ruled the fire an arson. No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.