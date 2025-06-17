Man killed, another critically hurt, in Mayfair home invasion, police say

One man is dead and another has been hospitalized after being shot four times in a home invasion attack that, police said, happened early Tuesday at a property in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood.

According to Philly Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the incident happened at about 3 a.m., along the 7200 block of Walker Street in Mayfair.

At that time, Small said, a man, believed to be in his 30s, was shot in the chest as he sat behind the wheel of a BMW outside of the property.

He was pronounced at about 3:34 a.m., Small said.

Inside the home, officers found a 49-year-old man in the basement after he had been shot four times and, Small said, the individual was unresponsive when police arrived.

The injured man, who lives at that home, was taken to a nearby hospital, though Small did not immediately know the man's condition.

The incident began, Small said, when two men where allowed into the property by a resident after they knocked on a rear door.

When these men entered the building, they targeted the man who was shot in the basement, Small said.

As these suspects were leaving the scene, the man who was killed in the vehicle was just returning home, when he was shot, as well, according to Small.

Small said that investigators do not immediately have a motive in this incident, but there were cameras installed on the residence that, he said, could help police determine what happened.

Also, he said, there were several witnesses at the property when this shooting occurred, and Small hoped they could help the investigators as well.

An investigation, he said, is ongoing.