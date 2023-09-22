Man killed after speeding driver crashes into 3 vehicles in SW Philly, police say

A man was killed after a speeding driver lost control and struck three other vehicles in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, according to police.

Police said the driver of a black Dodge Charger was speeding along the 6800 block of Essington Avenue at 5 p.m. and lost control of the car, striking three other vehicles.

A 31-year-old passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m., police said.

Police have not yet revealed if anyone else was seriously injured or if any arrests were made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.