Man killed after crashing vehicle into pole in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A man is dead after crashing a car into a pole during the early morning hours on Saturday, according to police.

Police said officers were called to the intersection of Academy and Red Lion Roads in Northeast Philadelphia around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an auto accident.

The impact of the crash had split the pole at its base tilting it to the side.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A PECO vehicle was at the scene but it's not clear if anyone lost power as a result of the crash.