Philadelphia

Man killed after crashing vehicle into pole in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

The identity of the driver has not yet been released

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is dead after crashing a car into a pole during the early morning hours on Saturday, according to police.

Police said officers were called to the intersection of Academy and Red Lion Roads in Northeast Philadelphia around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an auto accident.

The impact of the crash had split the pole at its base tilting it to the side.

Philadelphia 14 hours ago

Hammer-wielding suspects sought in string of robberies across Philadelphia

gun violence Dec 21

Man found shot dead in Jeep after crashing into Philly garage

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A PECO vehicle was at the scene but it's not clear if anyone lost power as a result of the crash.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us