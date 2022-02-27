Man Killed After Being Hit by 2 Cars in Philadelphia

A 20-year-old man died after being hit by two cars in Philadelphia Sunday morning.

The man was laying on the street when someone driving southbound on Oxford Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood struck him before 2 a.m., Philadelphia Police Department Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said. The driver fled, after which another car struck the 20-year-old, Reilly added.

The second driver dialed 911, but the man was declared dead at the scene at 2:05 p.m., the corporal said. The driver of the first car returned a few hours later while police were still investigating and spoke to officers, she said.

However, no one was immediately arrested, Reilly said.