Man killed, 3 others hospitalized due to Bucks County house fire

Fire officials said a man has died an another three people were injured in a house fire in Lower Southampton Township, early Wednesday

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews respond to a deadly house fire in Lower Southampton Township early Wednesday.
One man is dead and another three people have been hospitalized after an early morning fire in Lower Southampton Township, officials said.

According to fire officials, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 800 block of Hilton Avenue in Lower Southampton Township in Bucks County, at about 3:25 a.m., after a fire broke out at a home there.

NBC10 cameras caught crews working the scene early Wednesday, however, officials have not provided further identifying details on the man who died, nor have they determined a cause of the fire.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

