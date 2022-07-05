Man Involved in South Street Shooting Expected in Court

One of the men charged in connection to last month's mass shooting on South Street was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Quran Garner, 18, is expected to stand before a judge for his preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. in Philadelphia, according to court documents. Garner is charged with aggravated assault, including assaulting a police officer.

Police said the mass shooting started after three men began fighting at 5th and South streets on June 4. Shortly after the fighting began, gunmen opened fire leading to chaos on the popular, crowded Philadelphia street.

Philadelphia police said three people, including two innocent bystanders, were killed and 11 others were injured.

Another man charged in the shooting, 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen, is expected in court in early August. The two teenagers charged with murder have not had their court dates released.