Man Intentionally Sets House on Fire After Argument; 2 Women Taken to Hospital

Philadelphia police said a man intentionally set fire to a home in Tacony after getting into an argument early Sunday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the home on the corner of Passmore and Walker streets in Tacony shortly before 4 a.m. and found two women outside.

Medics took the women, both in their 30s, to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition. They suffered no known injuries, police said.

The Philadelphia Fire Department extinguished the fire and a fire marshal ruled the incident an arson, authorities said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philadelphia police said the 40-year-old man is a person-of-interest in the arson. As of Sunday afternoon he was not in police custody.

Investigators believe the motive was an argument.