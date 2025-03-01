Investigation underway after 61-year-old man shot in Philadelphia, police say

An investigation is underway after a 61-year-old man was shot in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the shooting took place on the 1100 block of S. 55th St. around 7 a.m., Saturday, March 1.

Police said a 61-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to the left knee. He was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).