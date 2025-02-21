Philadelphia

21-year-old man hospitalized after being shot multiple times Germantown: Police

Police said the shooting occurred on Friday, Feb. 21, around 6:40 a.m. on the 100 block of W. Logan St.

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after a man was shot early Friday morning in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

According to police, on Friday, Feb. 21, around 6:40 a.m., a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body on the 100 block of W. Logan St.

Officers transported the man to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police said no weapons were recovered at the scene, and no arrests have been made at this time.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

