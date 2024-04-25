Man critically injured in early morning Northern Liberties shooting

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was critically injured after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood early Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:54 a.m. along the 1100 block of N. Front Street when officers responded to find a 55-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and stomach.

The man, officials said, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Officials with the police said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing, though no arrest has yet been made.

