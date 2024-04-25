Northern Liberties

Man critically injured in early morning Northern Liberties shooting

A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach and back in an incident that happened on the 1100 block of North Front Street on Thursday morning

By Hayden Mitman

A Philadelphia Police officer blocks traffic at Girard Avenue and N. Front Street after a shooting near that intersection on Thursday morning.
Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was critically injured after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood early Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:54 a.m. along the 1100 block of N. Front Street when officers responded to find a 55-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and stomach.

The man, officials said, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Officials with the police said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing, though no arrest has yet been made.

