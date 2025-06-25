Man injured in shooting that happened along Germantown Ave. in North Philly

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting that, officials said, happened along Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened just before 2 a.m. along the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue when a man was shot in a sitting area near a small park on that block.

Philly Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers responding to a report of a shooting found the victim alert and talking, but uncooperative, after the incident.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Small. But, Small did not immediately detail the severity of the victim's injuries.

Also, Small said that surveillance cameras in the area captured images of a suspect walking from the scene.

An investigation into this incident, Small said, is ongoing.