Man injured after crashing van into Manayunk record store

A 49-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday, after the van he was driving slammed into the front door of a record store in Manayunk.

According to police, the incident happened at about 6:15 a.m., when a van, driven by a 49-year-old man, lost control of his vehicle while headed southbound along the 4400 block of Main Street.

Officials said the driver told police that his "tire started to wobble" and he crashed into another vehicle before driving the van into the front door of Main Street Music on Main Street in Manayunk.

The driver, police said, was taken to a nearby hospital where he has been placed in stable condition.

On Tuesday, NBC10's Karen Hua visited the store and learned that with some of the biggest shopping days of the year on the horizon -- small business Saturday and Black Friday -- owners were worried that the store might not be able to be open due to this incident.

However, through the kindness of others, who helped replace the door and windows, the store plans to be open for this weekend's events.