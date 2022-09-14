Man Indicted After Shooting Inside NJ Dollar General Store

A New Jersey man faces up to a decade behind bars after he was indicted in connection to a shooting inside an Absecon Dollar General store that later led to police officers shooting him.

Jalial Whitted, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and second-degree possession of a firearm by an unauthorized person, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

On the morning of May 24, Whitted took out a gun inside a Dollar General store on the 700 block of New Road, prompting people to flee outside, the prosecutor’s office said. While still in the store, Whitted allegedly fired at least one round.

Responding officers ended up shooting Whitted, the prosecutor’s office said.