Man in wheelchair shot on Spring Garden Street

Police are investigating after a man, who was reportedly in a wheelchair before he was shot, was injured in a shooting along Spring Garden Street early Sunday.

According to police, around 5:30 a.m. a man was shot about six times -- including once in the face and in the chest -- near the intersection of 8th and Spring Garden streets.

The man -- who police did not identify, nor did they explain why the man was in a wheelchair prior to the shooting -- was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he has been placed in critical condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.