Man in Stolen Car Hits Other Vehicles During Philadelphia Police Chase

A man driving a car stolen in a gunpoint carjacking led Philadelphia police on a chase and then crashed the car into several other vehicles early Saturday morning.

The chase began after a K-9 officer on routine patrol saw a white Dodge Charger that was in violation of the motor vehicle code near the intersection of 10th and Cumberland streets around 2 a.m., Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said.

The officer ran the tag and saw that the car had been stolen at gunpoint three days earlier on the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue, Pace said. The officer followed the car but didn’t turn on his sirens, instead radioing for backup first.

Another police vehicle started following the car and turned on its lights and sirens, at which point the driver sped off, “pretty much losing those officers,” Pace said.

The officers caught up some two blocks away. The driver then lost control at the intersection of Broad and Oxford streets, striking several other cars, Pace said. No one in the other vehicles required medical attention.

The driver got out of his vehicle and ran off, with one of the police officers giving chase and arresting the suspect about a block and-a-half away, Pace said.

The man was being uncooperative as police investigated whether he might be involved in other carjackings, he added.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“As has been reported, carjackings have increased as of late. It is a very, very serious concern of the Philadelphia Police Department, and we take these carjackings very seriously and do everything we possibly can to bring the perpetrators of these carjackings to justice,” Pace said.

This week, police announced the arrests of three men they claim were involved in a carjacking ring that included the deadly shooting of a man visiting his mother in Northeast Philadelphia last month.