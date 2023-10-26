Man in stable condition after being shot 9 times in West Philly shooting

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man survived being shot nine times in West Philly on Wednesday night, officials said.
According to police, the incident happened at about 10:52 p.m., along the 5100 block of Delancey Street, when a 44-year-old man was shot nine times all throughout his body.
Law enforcement officials said that officers responding to this incident took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
This shooting remains under investigation, but police said that a gun has been recovered from the scene of the shooting incident.
