Man in NASA Hoodie Sexually Assaults Women at SEPTA Trolley Stops, Police Say

Léelo en español aquí.

Do you recognize him?

Philadelphia police hope surveillance images of a man wearing a NASA hoodie helps them track down the suspect in at least two recent sex assaults of women exiting or about to enter SEPTA trolley cars in Center City.

The latest incident occurred Sunday shortly before noon near 19th and Market streets, police said in a news release Monday. The woman told police she had exited an eastbound SEPTA trolley and was walking up the stairs to exit the station when "an unknown male sexually assaulted her."

The man then walked off eastbound on Market Street, police said.

Police described the man as being in his 40s and standing about 5-foot, 11-inches tall with a beard and black and gray hair. He wore a tan “NASA” hooded sweatshirt and black pants during Sunday's attack.

SEPTA police had investigated a similar assault on Wednesday, Aug. 3, where a 17-year-old girl said a man wearing the same-type of NASA hoodie followed her to a trolley stop under JFK Plaza, near Philadelphia City Hall.

Philly police asked anyone who spots the man to call 911 immediately. Anyone who recognizes him or has information on the attacks was asked to call or text 215-686-8477, or submit a tip online. All tips can be kept confidential.

These attacks came less than a month after a man in another type of NASA sweatshirt was charged in SEPTA subway platform sex assault.