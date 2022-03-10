The shooting death of a man in his 60s during a fight inside of his Philadelphia home brought the city to the verge of 100 killings so far in 2022.

Police officers and medics arrived to the man's second-floor apartment on Springfield Avenue, near 48th Street, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to find him on the floor of his bedroom bleeding heavily, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"The 62-year-old male appeared to be shot one time in the neck," Small said.

Medics rushed the unresponsive man to the hospital where he died shortly before midnight.

The suspected shooter, who is in his 20s, remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, Small said. A handgun belonging to the suspected shooter was recovered.

The suspected shooter and the dead man -- who police said were friends -- got into some sort of altercation before the shooting, Small said. The younger man would come to visit the older man on a fairly regular basis.

Charges were pending Thursday morning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Entering Thursday, at least 99 homicides were reported so far this year in Philadelphia. That's is up about 8% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest year on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.