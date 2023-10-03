Man in critical after being struck by 2 hit-and-run cars, police say 

Police are searching for two vehicles involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man fighting for his life in Philadelphia over the weekend, investigators said.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday. A car, possibly an Infiniti, was traveling eastbound on the 2000 block of Washington Avenue when it crashed into an unidentified man who was walking southbound across Washington Avenue, police said.

The impact caused the man to land on a second car, also possibly an Infiniti. Both vehicles then fled the scene, according to investigators.

The man was taken to the hospital after suffering severe head trauma. He is listed in extremely critical condition.

Police said Infiniti car parts were recovered at the scene of the crash. It’s unknown which vehicle those parts came from however, according to investigators.

On Monday, police released surveillance photos of the hit-and-run vehicles. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the drivers or vehicles, please contact Philadelphia Police.