Man identified who accidentally drowned in the Delaware River in Easton

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was a victim of a drowning in the Delaware River on Saturday, July 7.

53-year-old Gary Conley was using a flotation tube when he entered the water near Boileau Avenue in the City of Easton for an unknown reason and did not return to the surface, officials said.

He was pulled from the water by other individuals who performed CPR until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital.

Conley, who resided on the 2200 block of N Delaware Drive, was resuscitated at the hospital but died from complications from the drowning on Sunday, June 7, according to officials.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The manner of his death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office.