Philadelphia

Man hurt in West Oak Lane shooting, police say

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man was shot during an incident that happened along the 2100 block of 74th Street in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood on Monday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a shooting left a man injured in the city's West Oak Lane section on Monday morning.

According to police officials, the incident happened at about 10:09 a.m. on Monday, when officers responded to a shooting along the 2100 block of 74th Street in the city's West Oak Lane community.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

During this incident, officials said a man was shot and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, police did not provide further information on the identity of the man involved, nor did they detail the severity of his injuries.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

On Monday morning, NBC10's SkyForce10 captured images of officers at the scene where the shooting was reported, investigating two vehicles that had seemingly crashed.

Officials did not provide information on how these vehicles may be involved in this incident.

But, police officials said an investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Philadelphia reacts to the death of Pope Francis

A.J. Brown 2 hours ago

‘Bring back my car': AJ Brown gives thief chance to avoid charges

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact police by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department's Tip Line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us