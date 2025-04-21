Man hurt in West Oak Lane shooting, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a shooting left a man injured in the city's West Oak Lane section on Monday morning.

According to police officials, the incident happened at about 10:09 a.m. on Monday, when officers responded to a shooting along the 2100 block of 74th Street in the city's West Oak Lane community.

During this incident, officials said a man was shot and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, police did not provide further information on the identity of the man involved, nor did they detail the severity of his injuries.

On Monday morning, NBC10's SkyForce10 captured images of officers at the scene where the shooting was reported, investigating two vehicles that had seemingly crashed.

Officials did not provide information on how these vehicles may be involved in this incident.

But, police officials said an investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact police by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department's Tip Line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).