Man injured after jumping from burning building in Frankford on Saturday

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man was taken to the hospital after jumping from the second floor of a building that was on fire in Frankford, officials said.

The fire happened on the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue just after 7 p.m., according to officials with the Philadelphia Fire Department. Firefighters were able to place the fire under control within a half hour.

The fire came from the front bedroom on the second floor of the building, officials told NBC10.

Three other people have been displaced because of the damage from the fire, officials said.

