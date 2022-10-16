Man Hospitalized in Drive-By Shooting at North Philly Gas Station

One man was hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, authorities said.

At around 1:29 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to a gas station in the Stenton neighborhood at East Mount Airy Avenue for a report of a shooting, police said. At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old man shot in the upper right side of his back inside a vehicle.

There were other passengers in the car, all of which were not hit by gunshots, police said. The 24-year-old was transported to an area hospital.

Witnesses say a white Kia drove through the gas station parking lot with a passenger in the vehicle shooting out the window, police said. A total of 14 shell cases were marked at the scene.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators said the vehicle fled the scene, leaving behind a piece of a mirror.

The incident comes during another violent night in Philadelphia, including a woman shot in the left shoulder after a fight with another woman on the 100 block of Chestnut Street. The woman was transported to Jefferson hospital where she is in stable condition, police said.

A count by the Philadelphia Office of the City Controller, last updated Oct. 13, shows at least 396 fatal and 1,502 non-fatal victims of gunfire in 2022. The Philadelphia Police Department had recorded at least 429 killings as of Oct. 16, a 1% decrease from the same time in 2021, which ended as the year with the most killings in Philadelphia's recorded history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.