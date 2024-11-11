Police are investigating after, officials said, a 22-year-old man survived being shot in the head in an incident that happened in the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia on the morning of Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

According to police, officers responded to the 6500 block of Ditman Street in the city's Tacony neighborhood at about 8:02 a.m. on Monday morning after a 22-year-old man had been shot in the head.

The man, police said, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A weapon tied to this incident has been recovered but, police said, no arrests have yet been made.

According to police officials, an investigation is ongoing with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).