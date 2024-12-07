Delaware

Delaware man accused of striking family member with car, stealing their wallet

By Cherise Lynch

Red and blue Lights of police car in night time.
Getty Images

Delaware State Police have arrested a man after they said he struck a family member at a Shell gas station in Newark, stole their wallet, and fled the scene.

John Arce, 31, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault, felony first-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and felony first-degree reckless endangering, police announced.

According to police, on Wednesday, Dec. 4 p.m., around 6:45 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car at the Shell gas station location at 380 E. Chestnut Hill Road in Newark.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that a 38-year-old man was walking through the parking lot when a red passenger car drove toward him at a high rate of speed and struck him.

The suspect -- now identified as Arce -- got out of the car, stole the victim's wallet, and then fled the area, police said.

The victim, who police said is a family member of Arce, was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for serious injuries.

Police said Arce turned himself in on Friday, Dec. 6. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $185,000 cash bond.

