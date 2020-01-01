Man Gunned Down in West Philadelphia Marks City’s First Slaying of 2020

Philadelphia police reported the first homicide of the year after a 41-year-old man was gunned down shortly before noon Wednesday.

The man was shot in the chest and back around 11:57 a.m. in a residential area of N. Hobart Street, in West Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Department Officer Miguel Torres said.

Police responding to the scene rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:13 p.m., Torres said.

Police did not immediately make any arrests, nor could they recover a weapon.

The slaying marks a violent start to the year for a city that in 2019 saw a spike in killings. On New Year’s Eve, a woman was gunned down in a North Philadelphia home, bringing the total number of slayings in the city to 356, three more than in 2018.

Police said they made arrests in just over half the homicide cases for 2019 and that, separately, more than 1,450 people were shot in the city that same year.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday that he'd selected Police Chief Danielle Outlaw of Portland, Oregon, to lead the 6,500-member force.

Outlaw says she's prepared for the challenge and calls gun violence a top priority.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.