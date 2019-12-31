Man Gunned Down a Block From Temple University Hospital

A man is dead after he was shot feet from Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning, police said.

The 47-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the right chest and left arm in the shooting at Germantown Avenue and Tioga Street, police said.

Temple police officers responding to the scene just before 11 a.m. Tuesday scooped up the man and rushed him to the hospital's trauma center. He died minutes later, officials said.

A weapon was not recovered and police did not immediately have a description of the shooter.

The man is Philadelphia's 354th homicide victim of 2019, according to statistics compiled by the Philadelphia Police Department. The killing comes less than a day after Mayor Jim Kenney introduced a new police commissioner.

Danielle Outlaw will head up the nation's fourth-largest police force in the new decade. The 43-year-old commissioner is the first black woman to lead the department and served in leadership roles in the Portland, Oregon, and Oakland, California, police departments.

Outlaw takes over a 6,500-officer department that has weathered a series of scandals around racial, sexual and gender discrimination in the past year. She'll also be tasked with combating a recent increase in violent crime including homicides, aggravated assaults and robberies with a gun.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.