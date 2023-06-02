Delaware State Police charged a man and a teenage girl after a brawl broke out at a high school graduation.

The melee played out at the conclusion of Sussex Central High School graduation on Tuesday, May 30, state police said in a news release.

"... at approximately 8:40 p.m., troopers working the graduation detail at Sussex Central High School were alerted to a large crowd of people fighting outside of the main gate to the ceremonies," police wrote Thursday. "Troopers responded and observed a 48-year-old Millsboro woman being kicked and punched by a 16-year-old girl, who was yelling and then began walking away from the area. There was also a 29-year-old Millsboro man who was seen punching at people during the fight, including this same teenage girl."

Troopers caught up to the girl -- who isn't a Sussex Central student -- and her dad on the other side of the school's softball field, police said. But neither of them would talk.

Police broke up the fights and dispersed the crowd, but none of the victims of the fight stuck around, state police said.

The next day, the 48-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter -- who also isn't a student at the school -- reported their injuries to police. "The woman had a scratch on her nose, and the girl had a black eye and a swollen nose," police said.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of David Cupery. Cupery -- believed to be the 29-year-old man mentioned by police -- had turned himself in to face misdemeanor offensive touching and disorderly conduct charges. He was Cupery was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. It was unclear if he had an attorney who could comment for him.

On Friday, state police said the 16-year-old had turned herself in the day before and was charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct. She was arraigned and released to her parent.

The Indian River School District in a statement said it "is fully cooperating with the Delaware State Police investigation."

"This incident does not reflect the values we attempt to instill in our students and we are disappointed that certain guests chose to tarnish what was a night of celebration for members of the Class of 2023 and their families," the school district said. "We sincerely appreciate the assistance of the Delaware State Police in restoring order at the event and assuring the safety of those in attendance."