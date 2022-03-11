Philadelphia

Man Gets Cut, Bitten in Chest in 1 of 2 Apartment Knife Attacks

A separate knife attack nearby, meanwhile, left a 60-year-old man with stab wounds to both his hands, as well as his left forearm

By Rudy Chinchilla

A man sustained cuts and a bite to his chest after someone entered his apartment and attacked him – one of two Friday morning knife attacks inside West Philadelphia apartments, police said.

The 28-year-old victim was attacked after a man entered his unlocked home at the West Lofts apartment building on the 200 block of South 47th Street around 2:32 a.m., Philadelphia Police Department Officer Miguel Torres said.

The assailant chased the victim with a knife, leaving him with cuts to both his hands, a bite to his chest and trauma to his neck, Torres said. The victim was in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The suspect, said to be a man standing around 5 feet, 11 inches tall and wearing all black clothing, ran off and no arrest was immediately made.

A separate knife attack nearby, meanwhile, left a 60-year-old man with stab wounds to both his hands, as well as his left forearm, Torres said. That attack also happened around 2:32 a.m. on the 5100 block of Sansom Street, about half a mile away from the first attack.

Police in the second attack did make an arrest, Torres said. That victim was also in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

