Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia

A man was found dead in a home in the Lawndale section of the city after being stabbed in the head and neck

By Hayden Mitman

The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city.

According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified -- was found unresponsive and had suffered multiple lacerations to his head and neck.

Medics on scene, police said, pronounced the victim dead at about 1 p.m.

Law enforcement officials said they recovered no weapon and have not arrested anyone yet.

This investigation, police said, is ongoing.

