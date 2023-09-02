A man was found stabbed on the 1000 block of Fillmore Street in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, according to police.

The man in his late twenties was stabbed five times in his back just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Medics took him to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators were able to find the weapon involved in the incident. No arrests have been made yet.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.