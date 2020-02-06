south philly

Man Found Shot to Death in Running Car in South Philly

Early morning gunfire leaves a man dead in a car and police searching for the shooter

By Dan Stamm

  • A 31-year-old man was found shot inside a running car that crashed along South 24th Street Thursday morning.
  • He would later die at the hospital.
  • Investigators focused on the crashed car, its window blasted out.

Neighbors in a South Philadelphia neighborhood said they heard gunshots just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police officers responding to the scene found a running car that crashed into a parked car along South 24th Street near Federal Street. Inside was a 31-year-old man who was shot multiple times, Philadelphia police said.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

The driver’s side window of the car was blown out.

Police continued to investigate Thursday morning and had yet to reveal any further details.

This story is developing and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

