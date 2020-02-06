Man Found Shot to Death in Running Car in South Philly

What to Know A 31-year-old man was found shot inside a running car that crashed along South 24th Street Thursday morning.

He would later die at the hospital.

Investigators focused on the crashed car, its window blasted out.

Neighbors in a South Philadelphia neighborhood said they heard gunshots just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police officers responding to the scene found a running car that crashed into a parked car along South 24th Street near Federal Street. Inside was a 31-year-old man who was shot multiple times, Philadelphia police said.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

The driver’s side window of the car was blown out.

Neighbors described hearing multiple gunshots before 6 am.



Police are looking at a running car that crashing into another vehicle. Looks like drivers side window is blown out.@NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/etnqY3gtvA — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) February 6, 2020

Police continued to investigate Thursday morning and had yet to reveal any further details.

This story is developing and will be updated.

