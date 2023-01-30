Man Found Shot to Death in Parking Lot of Philly Forman Mills Store

Police identified a man who was found shot to death outside a Forman Mills store in Philadelphia over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 6:30 a.m., police responded to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived they found a 23-year-old man in the Forman Mills parking lot who had been shot in the back of the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified the victim as 23-year-old Maison Hernandez of Philadelphia.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

As of Sunday night, there were 28 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 35 percent from the same time last year which was ultimately the second deadliest on record.