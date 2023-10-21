A man was found shot multiple times in a car in the Tioga neighborhood of Philadelphia on Saturday, police said.

The 42-year-old victim was found in a Honda sedan shortly before 8 p.m. with gunshot wounds throughout his body, according to officials.

Police responding to the scene took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

The investigation is underway. No weapons were found and no arrests have been made yet.

As of Friday night, 349 people had been murdered in Philadelphia in 2023, according to Philadelphia Police Department statistics. This represents a 19% decrease since this time last year, officials note.