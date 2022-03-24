Man Found Shot Dead in Ransacked Philadelphia Home

A 58-year-old man was found dead with at least one gunshot to the face inside his ransacked Philadelphia home Thursday morning, police said.

Someone came home and found the man dead on the floor of the kitchen, which leads to an alleyway next to the property, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The body may have been there for hours before being discovered around midnight, Small said.

The home itself, located on the 4000 block of Frankford Avenue, was “ransacked,” the chief inspector added. There was no sign of the gunman.

The killing is just one of at least 114 slayings this year as Philadelphia continues to struggle with a gun violence crisis that in 2021 contributed to the city’s highest homicide count in recorded history. At least 97 of those killings have been perpetrated with a gun, according to the city controller’s office.

The problem of rising gun violence is not unique to Philadelphia.

Data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive show that gun violence deaths more than doubled nationwide from 2018 to 2019, when such deaths totaled 39,572.

In the years since then, gun violence deaths have only increased. There were 43,658 such deaths in 2020 and 44,957 in 2021, according to the GVA. Thus far in 2022, there have been at least 9,669 deaths related to gun violence across the United States, according to the group.

Last year, President Joe Biden laid out a plan to combat the gun crisis, focusing on five key areas.

Those areas include stemming the flow of firearms used to commit violence; providing law enforcement with more resources; investing in community violence interventions; expanding summer programs and employment opportunities, especially for young people; and helping formerly incarcerated people re-enter their communities, NBC News reported.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.