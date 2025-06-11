Man found dead in Schuylkill River in South Philly, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Schuylkill River in South Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, police said.

At around 5:48 p.m., emergency responders were called to the 3400 block of South 26th Street for a report of a person in the river, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead at 6:37 p.m., police said.

The identity of the man has not been determined at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story; check back for more details.