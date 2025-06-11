South Philadelphia

Man found dead in Schuylkill River in South Philly, police say

By Brendan Brightman

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Schuylkill River in South Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, police said.

At around 5:48 p.m., emergency responders were called to the 3400 block of South 26th Street for a report of a person in the river, police said.

Personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead at 6:37 p.m., police said.

The identity of the man has not been determined at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story; check back for more details.

