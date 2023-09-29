Man found dead next to an abandoned delivery truck in Trenton

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Trenton, New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue on the Swan Street side of a vacant parking lot at 4:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a man with several large lacerations to his head and face next to an abandoned delivery truck, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police ask if anyone has information regarding this incident to contact MCHTF Detective Andrew DiStefano at 609- 346-1402 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at 609-256-0997 and information can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.