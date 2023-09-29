New Jersey

Man found dead next to an abandoned delivery truck in Trenton

An unidentified man was found dead on the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue on the Swan Street side of a vacant parking lot, according to police

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Trenton, New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue on the Swan Street side of a vacant parking lot at 4:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a man with several large lacerations to his head and face next to an abandoned delivery truck, police said.

New Jersey Sep 2

Man shot to death in vacant Trenton lot, police say

New Jersey Sep 15

1 person dead and 2 others hurt after a fire ripped through a Trenton rowhome

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police ask if anyone has information regarding this incident to contact MCHTF Detective Andrew DiStefano at 609- 346-1402 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at 609-256-0997 and information can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyTRENTON
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us