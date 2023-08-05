North Philadelphia

Man found dead, lying face down in grass at North Philly cemetery

The body of a man was discovered laying face down in Greenmount Cemetery on Saturday evening

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials are investigating what they reported as a "suspicious death" on Saturday after a man was found dead, lying face down in the grass in North Philadelphia's Greenmount Cemetery.

According to police the body of a man, whose age was not immediately known, was found lying face down in the grass at about 6:46 p.m.

However, officials said there was no trauma immediately apparant to the man's body.

The man was pronounced at the scene at about 6:52 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, however, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

