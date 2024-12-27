Person walking dog finds 34-year-old man dead in Lehigh County creek

An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old man was found dead in a creek in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner's office, just after 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, a person walking their dog discovered a man in Allentown's Jordan Creek near the 1200 block of N. 6th St.

The man, now identified as Daniel Leibensperger of Emmaus, Pennsylvania, was found partly submerged in the water.

The corner's office said an autopsy will be completed on Monday, Dec. 30, to determine the cause and manner of death.

An investigation is being conducted by the Allentown Police Department and the coroner's office.