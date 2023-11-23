Philadelphia

Man found dead inside North Philadelphia home following fire, police say

The fire broke out on the 2800 block of N. Stillman Street at 10:20 p.m.

By Cherise Lynch

Officials are investigating after a house fire in North Philadelphia left a man dead Wednesday night.

According to police, officers and fire personnel responded to the 2800 block of N. Stillman Street at 10:20 p.m. after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls for a house on fire.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 37-year-old man inside the home and medics pronounced him dead on the scene, police said.

Police said fire marshalls on the scene declared the fire an arson and the identity of the victim has not been released.

