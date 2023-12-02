Man found dead inside Kingsessing bar following fire, police say

Authorities said the body of a man was found inside a Philadelphia bar that had caught fire early Saturday morning.

According to police, emergency crews responded to a bar called The Glass Door on the 5200 block of Woodland Ave around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Once crews extinguished the blaze, police said firefighters found the body of a man inside.

It is unclear if the man had died before the fire started and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officials.