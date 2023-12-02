Philadelphia

Man found dead inside Kingsessing bar following fire, police say

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities said the body of a man was found inside a Philadelphia bar that had caught fire early Saturday morning.

According to police, emergency crews responded to a bar called The Glass Door on the 5200 block of Woodland Ave around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Once crews extinguished the blaze, police said firefighters found the body of a man inside.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Northern Liberties

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

2 officers injured after crash in Kensington, officials say

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

It is unclear if the man had died before the fire started and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officials.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaKingsessing
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us