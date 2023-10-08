Man found dead in truck of his own car, police say

A 31-year-old man was found dead in the trunk of his car in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

At 3:27 p.m. police found a man in the trunk of his car wrapped in a tarp. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 3:36 p.m., according to the police.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and this incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.