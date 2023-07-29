Crescentville

Man found dead in the street in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood

Police responded to find a man after he had been shot in the head at Langdon and Bridge streets late Friday, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials investigate after a man was killed in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood on Friday night.
Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a shooting in the city's Crescentville neighborhood left a man dead, late Friday.

According to police, officials responded to the intersection of Langdon and Bridge streets at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday night to find a man who had been shot.

While they have not provided any identifying information on the victim, law enforcement officials said that the individual was shot in the head and was dead when officers arrived.

Police officials did not provide more details as of about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

However, police said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

